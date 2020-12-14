Los Angeles Lakers superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James missed their team’s first preseason game on Friday, and they will be out again tonight.

However, head coach Frank Vogel hinted that both may return for the squad’s remaining preseason games.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will likely play in the final two preseason games against the Suns in Phoenix next week, according to Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 14, 2020

After tonight’s contest against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers will head to Arizona to face the Phoenix Suns for two games this coming Wednesday and Friday.

Having James and Davis in the lineup for both contests will be very helpful, as the team has several new key players who will need to build chemistry with L.A.’s two superstars.

Guard Dennis Schroder, wing Wesley Matthews and big men Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell, in particular, would benefit from getting some reps with James and Davis during the preseason.

The Purple and Gold will open the regular season on Dec. 22 against the Clippers at Staples Center.