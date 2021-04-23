- Ex-football player destroys ‘living on a high horse’ LeBron James for being uneducated and trying to push ‘virtue signal’
Ex-football player destroys ‘living on a high horse’ LeBron James for being uneducated and trying to push ‘virtue signal’
- Updated: April 23, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been outspoken about the need to hold police officers accountable when they kill Black individuals.
However, former football player and police officer Brandon Tatum feels that James would quickly change his tune on law enforcement depending on the situation.
“LeBron James is living on a high horse, he’s in a multimillion-dollar house living around nothing but white people. He is not affected by none of this violence. He could care less,” Tatum told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Wednesday. “And at the drop of a dime, he will have white officers at his house doing investigations on false claims if there is some.”
On Tuesday, when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing George Floyd, James tweeted a powerful one-word statement.
Shortly afterward, when an officer in Ohio shot and killed and African-American girl, James posted a provocative tweet that he later deleted.
The issue of policing, particularly when it comes to how officers interact with people of color, is one of most divisive hot-button issues today.
Tatum feels that athletes and celebrities like James speak out on the issue of policing not because they care, but for another reason.
“LeBron James and these wealthy people like the BLM co-founder living in million-dollar houses, they don’t care. They just want to push a virtue signal because they have nothing better to do,” Tatum said. “They are not educated enough to look at things from both sides and they continue to want to push a narrative that’s just not true. I really wish they would be held accountable and at least ashamed of what they’re doing to our country.”