Enes Freedom dares LeBron James to exchange himself for Brittney Griner after superstar’s latest comments

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner continues to be held in a Russian prison after recently pleading guilty for possession of vape cartridges containing hashish oil.

There have been many calls from Americans for her to be released, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James added his two cents, questioning if Griner should even return to the States.

Enes Freedom chimed in and said that James should trade places with Griner, suggesting the four-time MVP is ungrateful to be an American.

You call it a step back, we call this a walk back. You are free to leave buddy or you can even volunteer for an exchange for her. Some people literally have NO idea what is it like to live in a dictatorship. Keep taking your freedom for granted. https://t.co/RG28O6co1E pic.twitter.com/QqpPuLrB72 — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) July 13, 2022

James has a history of being outspoken when it comes to sociopolitical issues. He has spoken out after unjust police shootings and killings of unarmed Black men, and his words have made him a polarizing figure among conservatives and libertarians.

Freedom has his own history of speaking his mind on such issues. A native of Turkey, he has criticized the nation’s authoritarian government.

The Turkish government issued an arrest warrant for Freedom a few years ago, making it risky for him to travel anywhere outside the United States.

This isn’t the first time Freedom has had critical words for James.

Just months ago, the big man criticized James on Twitter for being with Nike even though the company allegedly uses slave labor to manufacture its sneakers.

James has other issues on his mind this offseason. His Lakers are trying to retool after missing the NBA playoffs, and the team has been rumored to be desperately trying to trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

The four-time champion is heading into the final season of his contract, and although he’ll be eligible for an extension later this summer, there’s no sign if he’ll be interested in one.