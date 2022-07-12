LeBron James says he would question even coming back to America if he were Brittney Griner

WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in a Russian prison after being arrested earlier this year for carrying hash vape cartridges in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

Recently, Phoenix Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard made news when she said that if Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James were in Griner’s shoes, he would have already been brought back to the United States.

James recently said that if he were in Griner’s position, he would not even know if he would want to return to America.

“Now, how can she feel like America has her back?” James asked. “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?'”

Without a doubt, Griner’s is an incredibly complex one. James’ point is an interesting one as well. Griner may very well feel like she has been forgotten by her home nation.

The unfortunate reality is that Griner will likely be in Russia for quite some time before she is released. Hopefully, the situation gets to a point where she is allowed to leave the country. However, Russia’s laws and political structure are very different than those of the United States. It is really difficult to predict what may or may not happen.

As for James, it is good to see that he is using his massive platform to try to raise awareness about Griner’s horrible situation.