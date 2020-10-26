Though the Los Angeles Lakers are still celebrating their 2020 NBA Finals win, fans and experts alike are already looking towards the future.

One such topic that has already arisen has been whether or not the Lakers will try to acquire superstar point guard Chris Paul this offseason to pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

James’ former Miami Heat teammate, Dwyane Wade, recently appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” to talk about what would transpire if the Lakers actually managed to acquire Paul.

“If that moment ever happens, you’re putting some of the greatest basketball minds together,” he said. “You seen it this year. When LeBron and [Rajon] Rondo was on the court together. These are two of the smartest basketball players that will ever play the game of basketball, no matter what generation. It would be two of the smartest. “You seen how they felt the game two, three steps ahead of the opponents. It’s not just about talent sometimes, it’s about [the mind]. Chris Paul has, he’s in that same conversation. I’ve always said LeBron, C.P., and Rondo are the smartest basketball players I’ve ever seen with mine own eyes and I’ve been around to be able to see. “You think about that, and you think about what Rondo and LeBron accomplished this year, when they was on the court together, when they wasn’t on the court together, how they made that team work. If you think about adding C.P. to that same kind of mix. I mean Jesus Christ, that’s domination.”

Paul had a resurgent year with the Oklahoma City Thunder last season. When he was traded to the Thunder last summer, few predicted that the team would find any success and many predicted that it was the beginning of the end for Paul.

What transpired was a dominant season in which Paul averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game and led the Thunder to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

While it is unclear if the Lakers will actually be able to add Paul, there’s nothing stopping fans from already daydreaming about the domination that Wade referred to.