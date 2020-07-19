   Lakers Center Dwight Howard Says He Doesn’t Believe in Vaccinations - Lakers Daily
Lakers Center Dwight Howard Says He Doesn't Believe in Vaccinations

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard has found himself in the news lately for a handful of odd reasons.

During a recent Instagram Live session, the big man revealed that he doesn’t believe in vaccinations.

Much of the world is eager for news of a successful vaccine to stave off the novel coronavirus.

Howard, 34, has not exactly been a model citizen as far as fighting off the coronavirus.

The former All-Star has been critical of the rules and regulations in conjunction with the dangerous virus. As a matter of fact, he recently defied social-distancing orders in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

In addition, Howard was snitched on for not wearing a mask at Walt Disney World Resort.

Away from the drama, Howard is focused on winning championship with the Lakers. He promised to win a title if the Lakers make the 2020 NBA Finals.

On the season, he is putting up 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

The Lakers resume their 2019-20 season against the Los Angeles Clippers on July 30.