Lakers Center Dwight Howard Says He Doesn’t Believe in Vaccinations
- Updated: July 19, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard has found himself in the news lately for a handful of odd reasons.
During a recent Instagram Live session, the big man revealed that he doesn’t believe in vaccinations.
Dwight Howard says he doesn't believe in vaccinations.
"That's my personal opinion, but I don't."
— 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 19, 2020
Much of the world is eager for news of a successful vaccine to stave off the novel coronavirus.
Howard, 34, has not exactly been a model citizen as far as fighting off the coronavirus.
The former All-Star has been critical of the rules and regulations in conjunction with the dangerous virus. As a matter of fact, he recently defied social-distancing orders in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.
In addition, Howard was snitched on for not wearing a mask at Walt Disney World Resort.
Away from the drama, Howard is focused on winning championship with the Lakers. He promised to win a title if the Lakers make the 2020 NBA Finals.
On the season, he is putting up 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
The Lakers resume their 2019-20 season against the Los Angeles Clippers on July 30.