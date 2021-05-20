Draymond Green’s surprising response after fan yells ‘f–k you’ before Lakers game

Wednesday night was a frustrating one for the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green, as his team blew a double-digit lead and lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

At one point before the game, a fan at Staples Center yelled a profanity at Green, which caused him to respond in an interesting way.

Just now warming up: Fan at Staples to Draymond: F*** you, Draymond. Draymond: you sitting with your son, why you teach him that? Why would you do that? pic.twitter.com/wSeB41aItK — Stephanie Mack (@SoCaliSteph) May 20, 2021

Green had a solid game with nine rebounds, eight assists, three steals and three blocks. He made his presence felt defensively, as he held Lakers superstar Anthony Davis to 10-of-24 shooting from the field.

The Warriors took a 55-42 lead at halftime, as L.A. couldn’t get going offensively. However, the Lakers started finding cracks in the Warriors defense in the second half and eventually took the lead.

Late in the contest, Green committed a hard foul on LeBron James, hitting him in the face and impairing his vision.

Still, the four-time MVP was able to drill the game-winning 3-pointer with about a minute left to send the Lakers to the 2021 NBA Playoffs.