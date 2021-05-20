   LeBron James says he saw 3 rims and aimed for the middle one on game-winning bucket - Lakers Daily
LeBron James says he saw 3 rims and aimed for the middle one on game-winning bucket

LeBron James and Draymond Green Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers did not exactly bring their A game to the play-in tournament, but they still managed to squeak by the Golden State Warriors, 103-100.

They did so thanks to LeBron James’ game-winning 3-pointer, which he hit despite being previously hit in the eye by Draymond Green and having issues with his vision.

The Purple and Gold’s offense looked abysmal in the first half, as they mustered only 42 points at halftime while shooting a ridiculously low percentage from the field.

But they woke up in the second half, as their defense generated some easy baskets in transition, and it eventually transferred to their set offense.

James had a poor outing, as he shot just 7-of-17 from the field. But he also tallied 11 rebounds and 10 assists to help his team’s cause.

The Lakers have now claimed the seventh seed in the Western Conference and will thus face Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.