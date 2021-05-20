Video: LeBron James hits ridiculous game-winning 3-pointer in Stephen Curry’s face

Although the Los Angeles Lakers played poorly in the NBA’s play-in tournament on Wednesday, they still prevailed over the Golden State Warriors thanks to the heroics of LeBron James.

The four-time MVP hit the game-winning 3-pointer with the shot clock about to expire to help L.A. claim a spot in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

LEBRON WITH THE ICE-COLD GAME-WINNER!!!!pic.twitter.com/ZPM9gifxJI — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) May 20, 2021

James is as much of a threat as anyone in the world when the chips are down.

He only shot 7-of-17 on Wednesday, yet he elevated his game on both ends of the floor as the game wore on.

The Akron, Ohio native only returned from a reaggravation of his severe high ankle sprain less than a week ago and clearly was not 100 percent against the Warriors. However, the Lakers will now have a few full days of rest before beginning the playoffs.

James is hoping to claim his fifth NBA championship ring this summer and his second set of back-to-back rings.