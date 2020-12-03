It has been a big week for Klutch Sports with agent Rich Paul securing massive contracts for Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Less than 24 hours after getting a two-year extension done for James, Paul was able to get a five-year, $190 million contract agreed to for Davis, which drew the admiration of Klutch Sports client Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

Although Klutch Sports has only been around for a few years, the company has taken the NBA by storm while securing lucrative deals for all its clients.

The Lakers have become a franchise led by Paul’s clients with Davis, James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Talen Horton-Tucker all represented by the agency.

With Davis and James now under contract for the foreseeable future, the Lakers can focus solely on the product on the basketball floor.

The reigning NBA champions are expected to be the team to beat during the 2020-21 campaign after the team reloaded with young talent and veteran players like Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol.