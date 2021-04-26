Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green offered a jokingly brief response upon hearing that a Cincinnati, Ohio bar owner won’t show NBA games until LeBron James is “expelled” by the league.

On Wednesday, James issued a controversial tweet about a police shooting in Columbus, Ohio that he soon deleted, with many criticizing the original post as a potential threat.

The resulted in the bar owner Jay Linneman declaring the ban on NBA games until James is banned for exercising his right to free speech.

James himself joked about the ban, but it’s obvious that Green finds plenty of amusement in an action that seems pointless, given the number of other bars available to patrons in the Cincinnati area.

Back during the 2016 NBA Finals, Green and James were anything but friendly toward each other, a situation that resulted in Green being suspended.

Green’s absence proved to be a pivotal turning point that allowed James’ then-team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, to come back from a 3-1 deficit to win the league championship.

The two players have respect for each other’s talents on the court, and it appears from Green’s message that he’s giving James his full support on this matter.