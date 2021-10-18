Draymond Green says LeBron James is only player who can talk ‘s–t’ about basketball to him in entire NBA

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green have faced off against each other multiple times throughout their careers.

They have battled multiple times in the NBA Finals, and Green recently said that James is the only player in the league that can talk “s—” to him about basketball.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say it killed my pride because at the end of the day I knew that there was only one person in this league that can talk anything to me about anything basketball,” Green told The Ringer’s Logan Murdock. “And that’s LeBron. That was the only guy who could really talk s— about accomplishments or the game of basketball in this league.”

It’s not the first time that the two have shown their respect for each other.

The two stars have faced off a total of 38 times in their careers. 21 of those battles have come in the NBA Finals, with Green winning 15 of those 21 games. It is definitely good to see Green show his respect for James once again.

The Lakers and Warriors will play each other a total of four times this season. The first matchup is set to take place on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Both players are hoping to lead their respective teams back to the NBA Finals once again.