Draymond Green praises ‘Washed King’ LeBron James for earning slot on All-NBA Second Team

- Updated: June 16, 2021
Although the 2020-21 season was a huge disappointment for LeBron James, he did earn an important honor.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was named to the All-NBA Second Team, and the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green gave him some love.
The two are certainly familiar with each other, as they have faced off four times in the NBA Finals. They also played each other in the play-in tournament just a few weeks ago.
For much of the season, James was playing at his usual high level as his Lakers held one of the best records in the NBA. This resulting in him being the frontrunner for the MVP award.
However, James suffered a severe high ankle sprain in March. He missed several weeks as a result, and he was never 100 percent after he returned.
With James’ game and mobility compromised and fellow superstar Anthony Davis suffering a groin strain, the Lakers blew a 2-1 series lead over the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.
The four-time MVP seems determined to return to form next season and bring another NBA championship to Southern California.