Report: LeBron James surprisingly selected to All-NBA team

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly was named to the All-NBA Second Team on Tuesday.

James, 36, only played in 45 games this season, but he played well enough to warrant an All-NBA selection.

2020-21 All-NBA teams: First: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard Second: Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, Julius Randle, LeBron James Third: Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler, Paul George — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2021

James put up fantastic numbers in the 2020-21 campaign, and he finished the year averaging 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

James helped lead the Lakers while Anthony Davis was sidelined with a calf injury until he was sidelined by an ankle injury in late March.

The Lakers suffered without either of their stars and ended up with the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

James and the Lakers got out to a 2-1 series lead in the first round against the Phoenix Suns, but they ultimately fell to Phoenix in six games after Davis got injured again.

The All-NBA selection was the 17th of James’ storied career.

While he won’t be defending the Lakers’ title any longer this postseason, fans can expect James to come back on a mission in the 2021-22 campaign.