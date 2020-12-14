Los Angeles Lakers youngster Talen Horton-Tucker is officially on the map.

Following Horton-Tucker’s career night against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, he earned heavy respect from famous rappers Drake and Quavo.

Horton-Tucker, 20, was the No. 46 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The sophomore excelled in the Lakers’ two preseason victories over the Clippers on Friday and Sunday.

The guard concluded Sunday’s contest with a mammoth 33 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals. He led both squads in scoring in both preseason contests.

The breakout performance drew praise from Lakers superstar LeBron James. In addition, Los Angeles Clippers titan Kawhi Leonard inquired about Horton-Tucker over the weekend.

While Drake is a huge Toronto Raptors fan, he has a penchant for supporting other star players across the league. This is an encouraging sign for Horton-Tucker.