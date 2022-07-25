Former President Donald Trump continued his one-sided feud with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James by rhetorically suggesting a partnership that would include James having a sex change.

Trump took his jab at James on Saturday at the Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Fla., as part of his attack on male transgender athletes gaining success in women’s sports.

“LeBron, have you ever thought about becoming a woman?” 😂

– Donald Trump if he owned a WNBA team pic.twitter.com/zxj4DoLKS3 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) July 24, 2022

“If I were a basketball coach of the women’s team, I would be the greatest coach of all time,” Trump said. “I’m not a fan of LeBron James at all. I don’t like him, but I say, ‘LeBron, did you ever think of becoming a woman? Did you ever because I’d like to have you on my team.’ I’d love to have you on our team LeBron. But, think of it it’s so crazy what’s happening.”

Trump indirectly offered praise for James’ talents on the basketball court. However, the remarks that were similar to past ones he’s made, were clearly designed to rile up his Conservative-friendly crowd.

Trump’s claim that he’s not a fan of James is a feeling that’s evolved over the years, It coincides with James offering blunt criticism of Trump, who has a reputation of having very thin skin.

Back when James had been a part of a Miami Heat championship squad, Trump was eager to offer praise of the superstar on social media.

It’s doubtful that James took that early praise seriously, so it seems even more likely that he won’t be offering any rebuttal to any of Trump’s comments.

James is presumably focusing more on the Lakers’ 2022-23 season.