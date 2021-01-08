Just hours after Congress officially certified Joe Biden as the winner of last November’s presidential election, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took his latest shot at Donald Trump, the outgoing president.

LeBron James says Donald Trump doesn't care about anyone but himself, not this country, not his family, nobody but himself. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) January 8, 2021

This comment comes one day after one of the darkest days in American history, as a huge, angry mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to prevent the certification of Biden’s victory.

Some have opined that comments made by Trump earlier in the day encouraged the mob to do what it did and engage in violent, disruptive acts once on the grounds of the building.

James has not held back when it has come to voicing his opinion on important social and political matters. He has done such an admirable job as an activist that San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, himself an outspoken activist, compared the four-time NBA champ to Muhammad Ali.

James hasn’t just talked the talk, but he’s also walked the walk on such issues.

His More Than a Vote initiative helped mobilize increased voter turnout among people of color. In addition, his I Promise School in his native Akron, Ohio has provided low-income students with the educational opportunities they need and deserve.