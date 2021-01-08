- Gregg Popovich heaps massive praise on LeBron James, puts him in same class as Muhammad Ali
Gregg Popovich heaps massive praise on LeBron James, puts him in same class as Muhammad Ali
- Updated: January 8, 2021
In addition to his stellar and still-growing resume on the basketball court, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is building quite a resume as an activist off the court.
In fact, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who is a fine activist in his own right, had some very high praise for the four-time MVP.
More Pop on LeBron: "Basketball, sure, fine. But as a human being, as a citizen, as someone who looks at the social issues of our time, he doesn't do it with hate. He just tells the truth and lays it out there. … He's a very special person in that regard."
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 8, 2021
James has spoken out on many social and political issues over the past few years. He has denounced systemic racism numerous times, as well as the lack of accountability for police officers who shoot and/or kill unarmed Black individuals.
James has also been a harsh critic of President Donald Trump, so much so that Trump recently fired back at the superstar during a campaign rally as the crowd egged him on.
The Akron, Ohio native has also put his money where his mouth is. He started the I Promise School in his hometown to make sure that underprivileged children will get the high quality education they need and deserve.
More recently, James launched the More Than a Vote initiative to help combat voter suppression and increase voter turnout among people of color.