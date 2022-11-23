Devin Booker takes brutal shot at Patrick Beverley after Lakers-Suns game: ‘Pat need to stop pushing people in the back’

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ Tuesday game versus the Phoenix Suns, an incident erupted that led to Patrick Beverley shoving Deandre Ayton in the back.

Patrick Beverley LEVELS Deandre Ayton pic.twitter.com/zy2aTpDoBz — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 23, 2022

Beverley was ejected as a result, and right after the end of the game, Booker threw shade at the Lakers’ veteran guard.

Devin Booker on Patrick Beverley's push on Deandre Ayton: "Pat need to stop pushing people in the back man. Push 'em in the chest." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 23, 2022

The incident happened with 3:55 left in the game. Booker blocked a shot attempt by L.A.’s Austin Reaves, but he also hit him in the face and was assessed a flagrant foul.

After the whistle sounded, Ayton stood over Reaves and appeared to be taunting him. Apparently upset that no technical foul was called for taunting, Beverley shoved Ayton, who fell over Reaves and landed on the ground.

The Lakers trailed 106-96 at the time, and although Reaves made both free throws on the flagrant foul, the Lakers failed to capitalize, as they ultimately lost 115-105.

When Booker made his comment about Beverley, he appeared to also be referencing a cheap shot he took at the end of the 2021 Western Conference Finals versus Phoenix as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Patrick Beverley was ejected after shoving Chris Paul from behind. pic.twitter.com/z0GFL1tb6J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 1, 2021

Tuesday’s loss snapped a budding three-game winning streak for the Purple and Gold. LeBron James sat out his fifth consecutive contest with a strained left adductor.

Los Angeles had lots of trouble scoring throughout the contest, as it shot only 42.4 percent overall and 18.2 percent from 3-point range. After taking a 55-53 lead at intermission following a bit of a flurry to end the first half, it was outscored 33-24 in the third quarter, as the Suns took control.

Anthony Davis was dominant once again, as he put up 37 points, 21 rebounds, five steals and five blocked shots. Lonnie Walker IV scored 24 and Russell Westbrook added 21, but no one else scored more than 11 points for the Lakers.

They will now head to Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs on both Friday and Saturday. The Lakers routed the Spurs on Sunday, 123-92.