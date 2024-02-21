Patrick Beverley reveals how ‘tough’ Lakers fan base is on players: ‘They want you to score 30 every night’

Former Los Angeles Lakers veteran and current Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley spoke about how “tough” the Lakers fan base is on a recent episode of his podcast.

“Lakers fanbase a MF… they want you to score 30 every night” 😭 -Pat Bev says he should’ve stayed off Twitter when playing for the Lakers 💀 pic.twitter.com/zRVKZWgomL — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 21, 2024

“I wish I would have knew about the fan base more,” Beverley said.

The veteran guard was then asked what he would have done differently during his stint with the Lakers.

“Stayed my a– off Twitter, straight up,” Beverley said.

The three-time All-Defensive selection then went on to elaborate about how tough the fan base really is.

“I ain’t gon’ lie,” Beverley said. “Lakers fan base a motherf—–. They want you to score 30 every night. And the day you score 27, ‘Trade him. He’s a bum.’ Yeah, Lakers fan base tough.”

Beverley then pointed out how tough the fan base was on former Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, who was traded by the Lakers last season and is now playing with the Los Angeles Clippers.

“But you seen it throughout my teammates,” Beverley said. “You seen it, obviously, through Russ. I see it through D-Lo (D’Angelo Russell). But, it comes with the legacy they have also.”

Beverley clearly understands why the Lakers fan base is so tough, as the team has a history of winning that fans want upheld night in and night out. However, there’s no doubt that players like Beverley notice how tough the fans are on them.

The Lakers brought Beverley onto the roster prior to the 2022-23 season, but he was moved to the Orlando Magic in a trade for Mo Bamba at the trade deadline that season. Beverley was eventually bought out of his contract and signed with the Chicago Bulls.

Even though he only played 45 games in a Lakers uniform, Beverley got a taste of how tough the fans can be – especially since the Lakers struggled to start the 2022-23 season.

The team ended up turning things around, partially due to the moves it made at the deadline, and made the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West. The Lakers eventually went on to the Western Conference Finals before losing to the Denver Nuggets.

Beverley went through a similar path to the Bucks this season, as he began the campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers but was moved at the deadline. Now, he’ll look to bring a defensive toughness to the Bucks as they try to win a title in the 2023-24 season.

During his time with the Lakers, Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 34.8 percent from beyond the arc. The veteran guard is playing this season on a one-year deal, so there is always a chance he could come back to Los Angeles as a free agent in the future.

If he does, the veteran guard will certainly have a better understanding of what he is getting himself into when it comes to the fans.