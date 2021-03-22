- Dennis Schroder says LeBron James presence on road trip has proven strong commitment to Lakers
Dennis Schroder says LeBron James presence on road trip has proven strong commitment to Lakers
-
- Updated: March 22, 2021
Even though Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James injured his ankle on Saturday and could be out for as long as a month, he’s accompanying his team on its two-game road trip.
Teammate Dennis Schroder is impressed that James is still committed to being with the team even though he’s nursing the injury.
Dennis Schroder says LeBron's presence on this trip shows his commitment to the organization: "In my career, I see people get hurt and not come on the road trip. … You see him on the bench, even though he's hurt, means a lot to me."
— Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) March 22, 2021
James suffered the injury against the Atlanta Hawks when Solomon Hill collided with him.
He was seen sitting on the bench with his injured ankle in a walking boot during the Lakers’ contest against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
Without him, the team seriously struggled to score and was routed by the Suns, 111-94.
L.A. was also without fellow superstar Anthony Davis, who is recovering from a strained calf and Achilles tendonosis. In addition, starting center Marc Gasol has been unable to play for a few weeks due to being placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Having James on the bench when he’s unable to play may help keep the team’s morale high enough for it to tread water until he’s able to return.