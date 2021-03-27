- Dennis Schroder names LeBron James as the best point guard to ever play the game
Dennis Schroder names LeBron James as the best point guard to ever play the game
- Updated: March 27, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Dennis Schroder has only played alongside superstar LeBron James for a few months.
It didn’t take long for Schroder to adamantly admit that James is the best point guard to ever play in the NBA.
Dennis Schröder talks about the great point guards he's played with in his career, mentions CP3, Shai and Russell Westbrook, but says "LeBron is the best to ever play this game, I believe."
— Buyout Market Faigen (@hmfaigen) March 27, 2021
Schroder, 27, was shipped to the Lakers from the Oklahoma City Thunder before the 2020-21 season started.
The veteran has been a phenomenal additional to the defending champions’ roster. He’s averaging 15.2 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 boards per game this season.
Although Schroder has expressed a desire to be a longtime member of the Lakers, he’s reportedly not on the same page as the franchise regarding an extension. Furthermore, the Lakers were open to dealing him at the before the trade deadline.
As for James, he’s currently out of action due to an ankle injury. The four-time MVP is putting up 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest this season.
The Lakers take on the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.