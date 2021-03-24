   Report: Lakers open to discussing Dennis Schroder in trade talks - Lakers Daily
Report: Lakers open to discussing Dennis Schroder in trade talks

With the rumors prior to the NBA trade deadline heating up, a new report indicates that the Los Angeles Lakers are willing to move on from offseason acquisition Dennis Schroder.

Schroder’s name has now been added to a long list of players that the Lakers are apparently willing to part ways with.

So far this season, Schroder has averaged 15.0 points, 4.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. At just 27-years-old, he still has many years of high-level basketball ahead of him.

Schroder being moved would be a major surprise.

Still, Lakers fans will likely continue to trust the front office that helped the team win an NBA title just a few months ago.