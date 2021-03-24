With the rumors prior to the NBA trade deadline heating up, a new report indicates that the Los Angeles Lakers are willing to move on from offseason acquisition Dennis Schroder.

Schroder’s name has now been added to a long list of players that the Lakers are apparently willing to part ways with.

Of note regarding the Kyle Lowry-Lakers rumors: It seems Los Angeles became open to discussing all of Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with rival teams as of Monday night, and that chatter has not since quieted among league executives. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) March 24, 2021

So far this season, Schroder has averaged 15.0 points, 4.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. At just 27-years-old, he still has many years of high-level basketball ahead of him.

Schroder being moved would be a major surprise.

Still, Lakers fans will likely continue to trust the front office that helped the team win an NBA title just a few months ago.