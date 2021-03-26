Earlier this season, the Los Angeles Lakers were hopeful they could sign starting point guard Dennis Schroder to a long-term extension, but those hopes are fading.

Reportedly, the two sides are far apart in talks for a new contract.

Dennis Schroder and the Lakers remain far apart on extension talks, per @billoram This led to the Lakers shopping him in trade talks for Kyle Lowry. pic.twitter.com/KTcIe6fgWM — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) March 25, 2021

Schroder was traded to L.A. by the Oklahoma City Thunder during the offseason in return for swingman Danny Green, who played a key part in the team winning the NBA championship last year.

The German native was acquired to give the team another ball-handling guard and scoring threat in order to take some pressure off the aging LeBron James.

Schroder has played well at times, but his shooting percentages have been somewhat up and down.

He will become a free agent at the conclusion of this season, and he could command top dollar, therefore pricing him out of the Lakers’ range.

Knowing this, this team reportedly offered him and three other players for the Toronto Raptors’ Kyle Lowry, only to be turned down.