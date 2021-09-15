Dennis Schroder hilariously embraces that he ‘fumbled the bag’ from Los Angeles Lakers while flexing on haters

In a recent Instagram post, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder joked about how he “fumbled the bag” in contract negotiations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dennis Schröder (@ds17_fg)



Schroder had a chance to sign a massive deal with the Lakers at one point, but he opted not to. The guard decided to test the waters in free agency, and things didn’t go as planned for him. He ended up signing with the Boston Celtics on a one-year deal worth just $5.9 million.

After that unfolded, the 28-year-old was the subject of many jokes. However, based on Wednesday’s Instagram post, he seems unbothered.

The former first-round pick had an underwhelming 2020-21 season with the Lakers. He averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. It was a step back from his impressive 2019-20 campaign.

Schroder will hope to make a big impact with the Celtics in the 2021-22 season. He may very well come off the bench, but he figures to get substantial minutes regardless. If all goes well, he could potentially secure a bigger contract next offseason.