Report: Dennis Schroder ‘has communicated’ he wants $100M-$120M in free agency

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder will become a free agent later this summer, and he is looking to get paid handsomely.

“According to Armin Andres, Vice President of German Basketball Federation (DBB), the point guard is expecting to a deal in the range of $100-$120 million,” wrote TalkBasket.net. “Andres mentioned the fact as it the reason why Schroder is not representing Germany this summer as the burden of insuring his future contract of that value is too big on DBB.”

Schroder started at the point for the Lakers this season after nearly winning the Sixth Man of the Year award last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

His 3-point shooting was somewhat inconsistent this year, but he often played well, especially when LeBron James missed several weeks with a severe ankle injury.

However, Schroder has become a polarizing figure among Lakers fans, as some became disconcerted with what they saw as a bad attitude. Some of his lack of popularity has had to do with his reported contract demands.

During the regular season, he reportedly turned down a generous extension offer from the Lakers front office.

Schroder is a good player who more often than not helped the team be competitive, but his desire to be paid top dollar may drive him out of Los Angeles.

Other teams, such as the New York Knicks, are expected to pursue the German native in free agency just weeks from now.

Whether he remains with the Lakers or is flipped in a sign-and-trade scenario, Schroder can still provide significant value to the Purple and Gold moving forward.