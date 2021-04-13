The New York Knicks are expected to pursue Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder in free agency, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“But another lead guard on the Knicks’ schedule this week bears watching: Dennis Schroder,” Begley wrote. “Schroder is among the players on New York’s radar as the club looks ahead to free agency, SNY has learned.”

The Knicks beat the Lakers 111-96 on Monday night.

It seems that New York could be in the market for a point guard with Derrick Rose and Elfrid Payton both scheduled to become free agents at the end of the season.

The Knicks are projected to have at least $50 million in salary cap space this coming offseason, so they could make a competitive offer to try and pry Schroder away from Los Angeles.

This season, Schroder is averaging 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Lakers.