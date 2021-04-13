- Report: Knicks to pursue Lakers guard Dennis Schroder in free agency
- Richard Jefferson explains why he can’t put ‘any stock’ into Lakers’ big win over Nets on Saturday
- LeBron James’ ecstatic reaction to Ben McLemore’s big night vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Kyrie Irving brings to light ‘derogatory racial slur’ Dennis Schroder used against him during Lakers-Nets game
- Bradley Beal takes notice of Ben McLemore after stellar performance in Lakers win over Nets
- Video: Andre Drummond bullies LaMarcus Aldridge, then proceeds to taunt him
- Video: Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder get ejected from Lakers-Nets game
- Report: LeBron James still several weeks away from returning for Lakers
- Report: Anthony Davis could return to play for Lakers in next 7-10 days
- Lakers veteran demands arrest of officers who pepper sprayed and arrested Black man without explanation
Report: Knicks to pursue Lakers guard Dennis Schroder in free agency
-
- Updated: April 13, 2021
The New York Knicks are expected to pursue Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder in free agency, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.
“But another lead guard on the Knicks’ schedule this week bears watching: Dennis Schroder,” Begley wrote.
“Schroder is among the players on New York’s radar as the club looks ahead to free agency, SNY has learned.”
The Knicks beat the Lakers 111-96 on Monday night.
It seems that New York could be in the market for a point guard with Derrick Rose and Elfrid Payton both scheduled to become free agents at the end of the season.
The Knicks are projected to have at least $50 million in salary cap space this coming offseason, so they could make a competitive offer to try and pry Schroder away from Los Angeles.
This season, Schroder is averaging 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Lakers.