- Danny Green sends congratulatory message to Marc Gasol after he joins Lakers
- Report: Lakers and Clippers engaged in arms race over Markieff Morris
- Report: Marc Gasol signs 2-year deal with Lakers
- Lakers forward congratulates Donovan Mitchell on securing the bag
- Dwight Howard pens emotional goodbye to Lakers via social media
- Report: Lakers exploring trading JaVale McGee to Knicks in order to land Marc Gasol
- Report: Markieff Morris looking to team up with twin brother on Clippers
- Report: Lakers emerging as ‘serious suitor’ for Marc Gasol
- LeBron James reacts emphatically to Lakers re-signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope re-signs with Lakers on long-term deal
Danny Green sends congratulatory message to Marc Gasol after he joins Lakers
-
- Updated: November 23, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers recently acquired big man Marc Gasol in free agency.
Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green, who was recently shipped by the Lakers, congratulated his former teammate for landing in Los Angeles.
Green, 33, competed alongside Gasol on the Toronto Raptors during the 2018-19 season.
The pair collected a championship by knocking off the Golden State Warriors in six games in the 2019 NBA Finals.
After winning the 2019 title with the Raptors, Green decided to bolt for the Lakers in free agency.
Of course, Green and the Lakers went on to win the 2020 championship in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.
However, the sharpshooter’s tenure with the Lakers recently came to a halt. The Lakers dealt Green away in order to land guard Dennis Schroder.
As for Gasol, he joins a Lakers team that is determined to repeat as champions. The veteran has career averages of 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest.