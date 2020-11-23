The Los Angeles Lakers recently acquired big man Marc Gasol in free agency.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green, who was recently shipped by the Lakers, congratulated his former teammate for landing in Los Angeles.

Green, 33, competed alongside Gasol on the Toronto Raptors during the 2018-19 season.

The pair collected a championship by knocking off the Golden State Warriors in six games in the 2019 NBA Finals.

After winning the 2019 title with the Raptors, Green decided to bolt for the Lakers in free agency.

Of course, Green and the Lakers went on to win the 2020 championship in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

However, the sharpshooter’s tenure with the Lakers recently came to a halt. The Lakers dealt Green away in order to land guard Dennis Schroder.

As for Gasol, he joins a Lakers team that is determined to repeat as champions. The veteran has career averages of 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest.