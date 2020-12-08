- Danny Green pens poignant farewell to Lakers and city of Los Angeles
Danny Green pens poignant farewell to Lakers and city of Los Angeles
- Updated: December 8, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with sharpshooter Danny Green during the offseason.
On Tuesday, Green bid the organization and fan base farewell in an amazing post on social media.
The Lakers dealt Green away in order to acquire Dennis Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Green, 33, ended up landing on the Philadelphia 76ers. Big man Dwight Howard also touched down in Philadelphia during the offseason.
While Green won’t be with the Lakers as they attempt to repeat as champions, his contributions last season won’t be forgotten.
During the 2019-20 regular season, Green collected 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He started in 68 regular season contests as well as all 21 of the Lakers’ playoff matches.
Four-time MVP LeBron James recently expressed how crucial Green’s presence was for the Lakers.
Green has won three championships with three different franchises over the course of his career in the NBA.