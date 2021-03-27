- Danny Green issues message of love to Lakers organization in touching post after getting ring
Danny Green issues message of love to Lakers organization in touching post after getting ring
- Updated: March 27, 2021
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Danny Green received his championship ring on Thursday night.
He then offered a touching social media post that recalled the lasting memories from last season that continue to resonate for the veteran.
Green only spent one season with the Lakers, but was a part of the lineup that helped capture the franchise’s first title in a decade.
Last November, Green was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the deal to acquire Dennis Schroder before being shipped to the Philadelphia 76ers soon after.
With the 76ers, Green has put up statistical numbers that are largely similar to those of last season and has started all 45 of the Sixers’ games this season. Green’s 76ers defeated the Lakers, 109-101, on Thursday night and continue to maintain the best record in the Eastern Conference.
That success for the 76ers could put them on track for a berth in the NBA Finals, with the injury-plagued Lakers hoping to make a return trip to the championship round in July.
If that matchup materializes, Green’s emotions as he tries to beat his former team should be interesting to watch.