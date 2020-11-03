The Los Angeles Lakers are NBA champions once again, and the storied franchise wants to remain a title contender for next season and beyond.

With the Lakers potentially making moves during the NBA offseason, veteran Danny Green knows that his immediate future might not be with the team.

“It’s been almost 10 years now me hearing about trade rumors,” Green said on his Inside the Green Room podcast. “You ignore the noise. If it happens, it happens. R.P. (Rob Pelinka) is a respectful guy. I’m sure he’ll give me a call. I understand the nature of the business. Everybody is going to get better. Everybody’s looking to make moves and get better, so we need to do that as well. “Hopefully, part of that process is still keeping me here. I think we bring everybody back. We do what we did this year and hopefully not in a bubble.”

Although Green was heavily criticized for his play in the NBA bubble, especially after missing a potential game-winning shot in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, he’ll likely be an intriguing trade piece for the Lakers.

The real question moving forward is whether the team will look to add another star alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Chris Paul and Derrick Rose have been rumored to be trade targets for the Lakers this offseason. It remains to be seen whether the team pursues trading for one of these veteran guards to bolster the backcourt.