Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green reacted to being bashed by rapper Snoop Dogg for missing the game-winning shot in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Snoop Dogg slandering Danny Green is the content I’m here for pic.twitter.com/1DfY4Q24MB — 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 🎃✈️ (@mldiffley) October 10, 2020

The Lakers would go on to win the series over the Miami Heat in Game 6.

However, in an appearance on “The Fat Joe Show,” Green explained how the comments affected him.

“It’s one of those things where I said during that time, and I don’t take things personally,” Green said. “I know some people even comedians, they have their memes, they have their funny stuff, their pages. I know they have to stay relevant, they have to make people laugh. “… He (Snoop Dogg) had posted a couple times and I am not taking it personally, but at the same time I know that, every time he posts people are going to draw attention to it.”

It doesn’t seem that Green was too upset by the comments. After all, he did still help the Lakers win the NBA Finals.

It will be interesting to see if Green is back with the Lakers next season after struggling with his shot in the postseason.

While he is under contract, the Lakers could try to trade the veteran if they think an upgrade is available.