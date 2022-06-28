- Chris Broussard questions John Wall’s decision to sign with the Clippers: ‘I think he would’ve been better off going to the Lakers’
- Updated: June 28, 2022
On Monday, it was reported that veteran point guard John Wall is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.
John Wall is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2022
Wall had been a member of the Houston Rockets for the past couple of seasons, but the two sides were able to reach an agreement on a buyout.
While many people have said that the Clippers are a good fit for Wall, NBA analyst Chris Broussard believes the veteran would’ve been better off joining the Los Angeles Lakers instead.
"The Clippers are certainly a good landing spot for John Wall. But I think he would've been better off going to the Lakers. I don't know if he starts for the Clippers. … If they play well, he's not going to be viewed as a key reason why they have success." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/rueFbFi6pD
— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 28, 2022
The University of Kentucky product was linked to the Lakers multiple times throughout the 2021-22 season, but no trade between the Lakers and Rockets ever materialized.
Wall was held out by the Rockets this past season as the franchise prioritized the developments of some of their young players like Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.
The 31-year-old Wall last played in an NBA game during the 2020-21 season. During that campaign, he averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the arc.
It will be interesting to see what type of role Wall ends up having with the Clippers. He could become the team’s starting point guard. However, given that the Clippers already have Reggie Jackson on their roster, they could end up having Wall come off the bench.
While the former first-round pick is undoubtedly a talented player, his fit with the Lakers would’ve been a questionable one.
The team already has Russell Westbrook, who recently exercised his player option for the 2022-23 season, on the roster. The Lakers coaching staff and front office also reportedly want to see things work with Westbrook.