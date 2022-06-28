Report: Lakers guard Russell Westbrook will exercise his option for the 2022-23 season

In a move that is not shocking to anyone but perhaps still quite disappointing to Los Angeles Lakers fans, point guard Russell Westbrook is reportedly planning to exercise his option to return to the Lakers for the 2022-23 NBA season.

ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is planning to exercise his $47.1 million option to return to the franchise for the 2022-2023 season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2022

Westbrook, who joined the Lakers last summer via trade, has been a massive disappointment for the franchise. He seemed incapable of finding a consistent role within the team’s starting lineup last season and seemed to be a detriment more often than not.

However, Westbrook opting in is not shocking at all. The 2022-23 campaign is surely the last time he will be able to make such a massive amount of money over one season. Though he likely has much more basketball ahead of him, he won’t be earning superstar contracts in the future.

As for the Lakers, they may continue to try to find a way to unload Westbrook and revitalize their roster. If the last few weeks are any indication, the Lakers are going to have a very hard time doing that.