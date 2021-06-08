Chris Bosh predicts LeBron James has ‘2 years maybe’ left of playing at very high level

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been playing at a high level for the entirety of his professional career.

However, as he continues to get older, it seems that time is starting to catch up with him a bit.

Chris Bosh, his former teammate with the Miami Heat, said on Tuesday that he believes James has potentially just two years left of playing at the same level he is currently at.

Will LeBron have the Lakers back in the title mix next season?@chrisbosh discusses why he thinks his former teammate will be motivated next year and why LeBron can play until 40 if he wants to: pic.twitter.com/jzFNz9DbOk — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 8, 2021

“Look for the Lakers to add pieces, because if they can get someone else to lighten the scoring load and the distribution, he’ll be able to sustain for a little bit longer,” said Bosh. “At a very high level, the way he’s capable of playing, two years maybe, at least one more year, and I think that’ll be an exciting thing because he’s really getting into uncharted territory.”

James missed many games this past season due to injury, and it was reported that his health against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs was at “85 percent.”

The 36-year-old has already promised to have a big comeback year next season, and he is also reportedly going to take the summer off from international basketball to get back to full health.

James has career averages of 27.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.