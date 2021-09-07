- Carmelo Anthony’s emotional reaction to tragic death of Michael K. Williams
- Paul Pierce rants about divorce with ESPN: ‘And you have to talk about LeBron all the time’
- Rasheed Wallace on LeBron James playing in his era: ‘I don’t think he would be as successful as he is now’
- Skip Bayless flexes on LeBron James that he started his workout at 2 a.m.
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sounds off on ‘Texsnitch’ after passing of anti-abortion law
- Adam Sandler hints at wanting roster spot on Lakers
- Charles Barkley launches tirade against Rich Paul, Anthony Davis, LeBron James group for ‘bullying’ league
- Kyle Kuzma was ‘shocked’ Lakers traded him to Wizards, expected to be sent to Kings
- Giannis Antetokounmpo loses it when he finds out his girlfriend was a Lakers fan
- Kendrick Perkins passionately explains why Kevin Durant is the best player in the world over LeBron James
Carmelo Anthony’s emotional reaction to tragic death of Michael K. Williams
-
- Updated: September 7, 2021
On Monday, actor Michael K. Williams died at the age of 54, and new Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony paid tribute to his life.
View this post on Instagram
Williams was known for appearing in a number of movies and television shows, most notably “The Wire.”
Anthony has had a pretty busy summer, as he is set to finally play with his childhood friend LeBron James after both have spent 18 seasons in the NBA.
It appears that James himself was a motivating factor to get Anthony to Los Angeles.
After looking washed up a couple of years ago, the former Syracuse University star has reinvented himself as a high-level 3-point shooter.
If he continues his excellent marksmanship, he can help the Lakers improve their outside shooting, which has been one of their biggest weaknesses.
Thanks to the addition of players such as Anthony, many feel the Lakers are the favorites to win next year’s NBA championship or at least appear in the NBA Finals.