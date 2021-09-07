Carmelo Anthony’s emotional reaction to tragic death of Michael K. Williams

On Monday, actor Michael K. Williams died at the age of 54, and new Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony paid tribute to his life.

Williams was known for appearing in a number of movies and television shows, most notably “The Wire.”

Anthony has had a pretty busy summer, as he is set to finally play with his childhood friend LeBron James after both have spent 18 seasons in the NBA.

It appears that James himself was a motivating factor to get Anthony to Los Angeles.

After looking washed up a couple of years ago, the former Syracuse University star has reinvented himself as a high-level 3-point shooter.

If he continues his excellent marksmanship, he can help the Lakers improve their outside shooting, which has been one of their biggest weaknesses.

Thanks to the addition of players such as Anthony, many feel the Lakers are the favorites to win next year’s NBA championship or at least appear in the NBA Finals.