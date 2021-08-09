Here’s the inspiring message LeBron James told Carmelo Anthony to recruit him to the Lakers

After playing in the NBA for 18 seasons each on different teams, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony will finally be teaming up this upcoming season on the Los Angeles Lakers.

James sent Anthony a simple but inspiring message to recruit him onto the Purple and Gold.

Anthony says LeBron James told him, "The time is now, we've got to make it happen. We want you." — Bill Oram (@billoram) August 9, 2021

The two superstars have a well-documented close friendship that predates their NBA careers. They have been tight going back to their high school days, and their relationship only grew as pros.

Anthony was once one of the game’s superstars. He was a feared scorer who seemingly had 1,001 ways to put the ball in the hole, whether it was the first quarter or crunch time.

Although his game has declined greatly in recent years, he has remade himself as a very potent 3-point shooter. That aspect of his game could greatly help the Lakers, as they have struggled at times with the 3-point shot.

Anthony is currently 10th in career points scored, and he’ll have a shot at moving up the list once he starts donning a Lakers uniform.