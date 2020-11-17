- Report: Avery Bradley wants long-term deal to stay with Lakers
Report: Avery Bradley wants long-term deal to stay with Lakers
- Updated: November 17, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley is expected to opt out of the second year of his contract and become a free agent.
Although it’s been rumored that he may leave, it appears that Bradley would like to remain with the Lakers. However, there is one reported caveat.
Moomo on the radio rn. Said CP3 to the Clippers is a good fit but Clips have given OKC all their assets already. Moomo said AB has until Thursday to make a decision. He wants to stay in LA but wants a long term deal. Same with KCP
— “Three-Peat” Fan/Obnoxious Dodger Thug (@WayoffPiss) November 16, 2020
Bradley joined the team in the summer of 2019 to give the backcourt some needed depth.
After a couple of down years, he had a strong 2019-20 campaign, as he gave the Lakers a strong point-of-attack defender and solid outside shooting.
When the season was about to resume in the Orlando, Fla. bubble, Bradley opted out of the resumption. The Lakers did just fine without him, as they captured the NBA championship without much trouble.
With the rest of the league loading up, and the Golden State Warriors returning to contention, Bradley’s defense could go a long way in solidifying the Lakers’ title defense.
But with Dennis Schroder on his way to L.A., Bradley would likely see his playing time drop significantly if he does indeed re-up with the Lakers.