Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley reportedly will be pursued by the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks this offseason.

Yahoo Sources: Potential free agent Avery Bradley to be courted by Golden State, Milwaukee and several contenders in attempt to lure him away from the Los Angeles Lakers. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 16, 2020

Bradley is expected to decline his $5 million player option for next season and become a free agent this offseason.

Bradley had a solid year for the Lakers, but he did not join them in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lakers went on to win the NBA title without Bradley, but there is no denying his impact on the team during the regular season.

Bradley averaged 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.

He is a defensive stalwart and both Golden State and Milwaukee would benefit if they could pry him away from Los Angeles.