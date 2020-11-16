- Report: Warriors and Bucks among teams trying to lure Avery Bradley away from Lakers
- Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ‘open’ to leaving Lakers after declining player option
- Report: Avery Bradley expected to decline player option with Lakers and test free agency
- Report: Rajon Rondo to be pursued by Clippers and Hawks after declining player option with Lakers
- LeBron James reacts emphatically to ‘different’ DeAndre Hopkins after insane catch
- Report: Anthony Davis declines player option with Lakers, will enter free agent market
- Report: Lakers looking to land Wesley Matthews in aftermath of Dennis Schroder deal
- Report: Rajon Rondo expected to leave Lakers in free agency
- Report: Lakers agree in principle on deal to acquire Dennis Schroder
- Report: Lakers in ‘advanced talks’ with Thunder to trade for Dennis Schroder
Report: Warriors and Bucks among teams trying to lure Avery Bradley away from Lakers
-
- Updated: November 16, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley reportedly will be pursued by the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks this offseason.
Yahoo Sources: Potential free agent Avery Bradley to be courted by Golden State, Milwaukee and several contenders in attempt to lure him away from the Los Angeles Lakers.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 16, 2020
Bradley is expected to decline his $5 million player option for next season and become a free agent this offseason.
Bradley had a solid year for the Lakers, but he did not join them in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lakers went on to win the NBA title without Bradley, but there is no denying his impact on the team during the regular season.
Bradley averaged 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
He is a defensive stalwart and both Golden State and Milwaukee would benefit if they could pry him away from Los Angeles.