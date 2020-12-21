Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George recently tried to clear the air about what actually happened that led to him leaving the Indiana Pacers.

George admitted that he spoke with then-New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis about teaming up in Indiana. The superstar duo never came to fruition, leading to George’s departure.

On Sunday, following Lakers practice, Davis was asked about George’s story about the two perennial All-Stars trying to join forces, and he didn’t deny that they tried to make it happen.

Anthony Davis on Paul George saying they talked about teaming up on the Pacers: "Paul thing and Indiana was a conversation for sure. It kind of just faded away. I'm not sure what happened on their end. He said that management didn't want to do it whatever…" pic.twitter.com/H66EZ7AG7E — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 20, 2020

“The Paul thing in Indiana, it was a conversation for sure,” Davis said. “It kind of just faded away. I’m not sure what happened on their end. He said that management didn’t want to do it whatever, but it was a conversation, and then LeBron [James] saying he wants to team up, then the year that we do we win a championship. “LeBron kind of spoke it into existence, and it happened. Glad it happened for me for selfish reasons. I wanted to be a champion and able to do that my first year teaming up with him, but who knows what would’ve happened with Paul in Indiana. “He’s another great player, especially when he was in Indiana he was definitely tough to guard. He’s still tough to guard today. But I think that was so long ago that we played each other many times since then. You always think about what could’ve happened. Would my career be a lot different than it is now?”

Ultimately, things worked out in Davis’ favor as he was able to team up with James and win a title in their first year together.

Along with winning his first title, Davis also recently signed a lucrative contract extension with the Lakers securing his long-term future with the team.

Even though the duo of Davis-George duo in Indiana might’ve been successful, he doesn’t seem to regret how things turned out as he continues to add to his legacy with the Purple and Gold.