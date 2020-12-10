Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George revealed how he was able to get Anthony Davis to want to play with him when George was still a member of the Indiana Pacers.

Now, Davis is with the Los Angeles Lakers and George is with the Clippers, but the two would have made an interesting pairing earlier in their careers.

“We had a top-three player in the league at this time, power forward, that I was trying to get to come to Indy,” George said. “He wanted to come. I bring it to the front office, they ain’t do it. They deaded it.”

George goes on to reveal that the star player was in fact Davis.

“It was AD,” George said. “Me and AD talked. AD wanted to come to Indy. Close to Chicago, he was like, ‘Man it’s perfect. Y’all got something going over there.’”

George also explained that the Pacers passing on making a deal for Davis helped lead to his exit from Indiana.

Now, the two are rivals in Los Angeles.

Davis has reaped the benefits of playing alongside LeBron James, as the Lakers won the 2020 NBA title.

George and the Clippers were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs last season after blowing a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers and Clippers will fight for the top spot in the Western Conference once again when the 2020-21 season kicks off on Dec. 22.