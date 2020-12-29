- Anthony Davis pinpoints exactly why he performed so poorly vs. Blazers
- Report: Frank Vogel makes final decision on LeBron James’ and Anthony Davis’ statuses for tonight
- Former Lakers champion says Dennis Schroder ‘almost guarantees a repeat’ for Los Angeles
- Report: Lakers provide injury updates for LeBron James and Anthony Davis for game vs. Trail Blazers
- LeBron James draws up comparison to Rajon Rondo while gloating about Marc Gasol
- Report: Former Lakers guard signs contract with Chinese Basketball Association team
- Report: LeBron James suffers worrisome injury in 2nd quarter vs. Timberwolves
- Montana Yao destroys Larsa Pippen for lying about her relationship with Malik Beasley
- Larsa Pippen goes on enraged rant on rumors with Bronny James, also addresses Malik Beasley relationship
- LeBron James sends angry NSFW message amid rumors of Bronny and Larsa Pippen
Anthony Davis pinpoints exactly why he performed so poorly vs. Blazers
-
- Updated: December 29, 2020
Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 115-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, Lakers forward Anthony Davis offered some insight on his poor play during the contest.
Full remarks from AD on his health, needing to be more aggressive, and where his head was at offensively tonight. pic.twitter.com/ge8LLrRwZz
— Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 29, 2020
Davis, who had missed the Lakers’ Sunday night win over the Minnesota Timberwolves because of his calf injury, ended Monday’s game with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
While Davis did collect a double-double on the evening, his point production dropped considerably, and the one-game absence clearly affected his timing on the court.
The loss was the second of the season for the defending champion Lakers after they had dropped the season opener to the Los Angeles Clippers last Tuesday, evening their season record at 2-2.
At such an early stage of the 2020-21 season, a defeat such as this to the Trail Blazers is most likely a bump in the very long road to the postseason.
That fact and the record-setting short offseason in which players didn’t have their usual amount of rest presumably mean that the Lakers will be patient when it comes to the injuries of Davis and LeBron James.
Both players are the cornerstones of any title run, and in the case of Davis, his long track record of success is a chief reason why Monday’s performance should be filed and forgotten.