Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 115-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, Lakers forward Anthony Davis offered some insight on his poor play during the contest.

Full remarks from AD on his health, needing to be more aggressive, and where his head was at offensively tonight. pic.twitter.com/ge8LLrRwZz — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 29, 2020

Davis, who had missed the Lakers’ Sunday night win over the Minnesota Timberwolves because of his calf injury, ended Monday’s game with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

While Davis did collect a double-double on the evening, his point production dropped considerably, and the one-game absence clearly affected his timing on the court.

The loss was the second of the season for the defending champion Lakers after they had dropped the season opener to the Los Angeles Clippers last Tuesday, evening their season record at 2-2.

At such an early stage of the 2020-21 season, a defeat such as this to the Trail Blazers is most likely a bump in the very long road to the postseason.

That fact and the record-setting short offseason in which players didn’t have their usual amount of rest presumably mean that the Lakers will be patient when it comes to the injuries of Davis and LeBron James.

Both players are the cornerstones of any title run, and in the case of Davis, his long track record of success is a chief reason why Monday’s performance should be filed and forgotten.