After playing without superstar big man Anthony Davis last night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be near full strength tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to head coach Frank Vogel, Davis will play and so will LeBron James.

Frank Vogel says LeBron and AD will play, but that Caruso will sit tonight. Not because of his wrist, but he's out under the "health and safety protocols." He is not allowed to go into more detail than that. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 29, 2020

James rolled his ankle in the first half of Sunday’s contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was able to play for the remainder of the game, which the Lakers won easily, 127-91.

Since the fourth quarter consisted of garbage time, James ended up playing only 26 minutes.

Davis suffered a right calf injury on opening night and aggravated the ailment on Christmas Day against the Dallas Mavericks.

Alex Caruso has opened the season shooting well from 3-point range, although he’s seen a dip in his minutes.

His absence tonight should open up more playing time for second-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker, who got heavy playing time in the preseason and looked impressive.