Andre Drummond says he used time off to shed 10-15 pounds as he prepared to play for Lakers
- Updated: March 30, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond revealed that he lost 10 to 15 pounds before he was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Drummond: I've used this time off to get in the best shape possible. I've lost 10-15lbs. I'm ready to play today @ESPNLosAngeles
— Ralph Mason (@Ralph_MasonJr) March 29, 2021
Drummond has not played in an NBA game since Feb. 12 of this year. The Cavs held Drummond out of their lineup as they tried to trade him before the NBA’s March 25 trade deadline.
This season, Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field.
The Lakers reportedly are expected to start Drummond at center over Marc Gasol.
Drummond said that he wants to wreak “havoc” for the Lakers on defense, and he will likely be a key member in the rotation with Anthony Davis and LeBron James sidelined.
The Lakers had been looking for a center to replace the roles that Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee played last season, and it appears that Drummond may be the perfect fit.