Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker was amused by Anthony Davis’ claim about how last year’s playoff series between the Suns and Los Angeles Lakers would have unfolded differently had Davis not been injured.

"If if was a fifth, we'd all be drunk. … There's a lot of if's in this game. And you look at history along the lines, there's something that comes up for every team during every season. Instead of just taking the high route and going, you have to make a comment like that." pic.twitter.com/BxanohbOmf — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) March 14, 2022

In that series, the Suns defeated the Lakers in six games, with Davis suffering an injury in Game 4. Entering Game 4, Davis and the Lakers led the series 2-1.

Davis was certainly a major factor in those two Lakers wins. In those two games, he averaged 34.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per outing.

In addition to missing time in that playoff series, Davis also struggled to stay on the floor during the 2020-21 regular season, appearing in just 36 games. It was a frustrating year for L.A.

The Suns ended up reaching the 2021 NBA Finals before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. The victories by the Lakers in the series between Phoenix and Los Angeles, which happened in part because of Davis, help explain why the veteran feels that the series would have unfolded differently had he been healthy.

Davis is currently off the court because of another injury, and the Lakers are simply trying to reach the postseason. During his injury-plagued campaign this year, Davis has averaged 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.

Booker and the Suns are once again rolling, holding the best record in the league at 54-14, which might explain why the Suns star found amusement in Davis’ comment.

There’s a chance that the Lakers and Suns will meet again in the 2022 postseason. If Davis were to return for that hypothetical matchup, he’d have an opportunity to make up for last year.