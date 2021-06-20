- Phil Handy explains why Kobe Bryant didn’t pass the ball to certain teammates during career with Lakers
Phil Handy explains why Kobe Bryant didn’t pass the ball to certain teammates during career with Lakers
- Updated: June 20, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy explained why the legendary Kobe Bryant didn’t pass to certain teammates during his playing career.
Bryant, who tragically passed away in January of 2020, is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, but the Hall of Famer was criticized for not allowing his teammates opportunities to score at times.
Handy explained Bryant’s mentality on a recent appearance on the All the Smoke podcast.
#Lakers coach Phil Handy on why Kobe Bryant didn’t pass to certain teammates: pic.twitter.com/Qg6bsBj5w2
— NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) June 20, 2021
Bryant’s insane work ethic is well-documented, and it helped him win five NBA titles with the Lakers during his historic career.
Bryant attempted 19.5 shots per game for his career, but he also averaged 25.0 points per game.
While some may view Bryant’s mentality as a selfish attitude, it is clear from his career accomplishments that he did everything in his career in the name of winning.
The Lakers franchise certainly would not have been as successful as it was if Bryant decided to take a back seat to other players during his career.