Anthony Davis has been ‘locked in’ training every day at ungodly times in the morning

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has received a barrage of criticism over the way he conducts his offseason conditioning and preparation.

It appears the eight-time All-Star, who recently admitted he hadn’t shot a basketball in over two months, is turning up the heat in the face of adversity.

Chris Matthews, a prominent NBA skills coach otherwise known as “Lethal Shooter,” shared that Davis has been locked in every day in the gym.

Anthony Davis been locked in! Training everyday at 4:50am is what it takes! After 400makes, FT’s are key! To be the best if you need to be up before the rest. More work to be done this summer!🏁🎯 @AntDavis23 . -Stay locked in! #NBA #LethalShooter pic.twitter.com/YzFwyUebu6 — Lethal Shooter (@LethalShooter__) July 5, 2022

Davis, 29, has stepped back in some major ways over the last couple years.

During the 2020-21 campaign, Davis collected 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He only suited up in 36 games that season.

The veteran only suited up in 40 games this past season. He gathered averages of 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Although the Lakers dealt with a ton of drama around the acquisition of former MVP Russell Westbrook, their downfall was also in part due to Davis’ lack of consistency on the floor.

The team ended up not only missing the playoffs but the play-in tournament as well. It concluded the season with a terrible 33-49 record and the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

While Davis fired back at the notion that he is injury prone, he absorbed blame for not being able to adequately support LeBron James.

The pair won a title together in the NBA bubble in 2020. Davis averaged 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks per game during the 2020 playoffs. He was a tremendous asset on the Lakers.

Now, the veteran is attempting to get back to that consistent, vigorous state of production.