Anthony Davis admits he hasn’t shot a basketball since April 5

- Updated: June 12, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis says he hasn’t shot a basketball since April 5, the last game of the team’s 2021-22 regular season.
This admission might be a bit worrisome to Lakers fans who mostly thought that the star center was a disappointment for the Purple and Gold in the 2021-22 season.
Davis only suited up for 40 games out of a possible 82 and averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
The Lakers ended up only missing the playoffs but the play-in tournament as well, as they finished with a miserable 33-49 record and the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
Davis’ running mate LeBron James didn’t fare much better in terms of health as he only suited up for 56 games, although he did average a remarkable 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game in his 19th season.
All signs point to the team running it back next season with the same trio of Davis, James and the newly acquired Russell Westbrook.
However, many in the NBA world are claiming that the key to the Lakers’ success will be Davis and his health. The big man missed a majority of this season with a sprained MCL and badly sprained ankle.