Anthony Davis breaks his silence on devastating knee injury suffered in Lakers game vs. Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis was optimistic about his long-term outlook after being diagnosed with an MCL sprain.

Davis is thankful that he avoided surgery on his knee, which he injured against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Dec. 17.

Anthony Davis said that he’s glad he “Avoided a major injury … got good news that I avoided surgery,” but of course is frustrated that he’ll have to miss some time. He’s set to be re-evaluated in four weeks. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 20, 2021

While Davis clearly is angered that he won’t be in the Lakers’ lineup for the next few weeks, the team still will have him back at some point in the 2021-22 season.

This is the second straight season that Davis has suffered an injury that will keep him out for an extended period of time.

During the 2020-21 campaign, Davis missed 36 of the Lakers’ 72 regular season games. He returned for the team’s playoff series against the Phoenix Suns last season, but the eight-time All-Star was injured again and the Lakers were eliminated in the first round.

Los Angeles is 16-14 so far in the 2021-22 season, but it is going to face a tough stretch ahead with Davis out of the lineup. Forward Trevor Ariza will help fill the void with Davis out, as the veteran is making his season debut for the Lakers against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

While Davis is having a strong 2021-22 campaign, he is struggling with his 3-point shot. Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 17.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The eight-time All-Star helped keep the Lakers afloat with LeBron James missing several games to start the season.

Now, James and Russell Westbrook will have to step up for the Lakers until Davis is able to return to action.