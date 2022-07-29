Annoyed former Lakers center sends notice to Joe Biden after US proposes swap deal for Brittney Griner

Basketball star Brittney Griner, one of the WNBA’s best players, continues to be held in a Russian prison on charges of cannabis possession.

Many are advocating for her release, and the administration of President Joe Biden has been at work trying to find a way to bring her home safely.

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Robert Sacre apparently wants Biden to take things a step further when it comes to others who have been jailed for cannabis possession.

Wouldn’t wish Russian prison on anybody but I hope @JoeBiden is working this hard to get all the people of of jail in American prisons who got caught with dime bags. Just Saying… — Robert Sacre (@Bobby_Sacre) July 29, 2022

Griner has been behind bars in Russia since February when officials at a Moscow airport allegedly found vape cartridges containing hash oil in her luggage.

She has pleaded guilty in court to those charges.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration has offered a prisoner swap deal to Russia in order to have Griner released and brought back to the U.S.

During her time in the WNBA, she has won two Defensive Player of the Year awards while helping the Phoenix Mercury to the 2014 championship.

She also earned a gold medal during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

This isn’t the first time Sacre has made a political stand. He recently criticized politicians for not investing money in “bullet trains,” and he also called out Biden for wanting to give over $30 billion to Ukraine for its war effort against Russia, saying that the president should instead every American $1 million to offset runaway inflation.

Sacre was a backup center on the Lakers for four seasons. Although he was a marginal player, he became somewhat popular for his passion and personality.